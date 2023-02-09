Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

