Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of The Pennant Group worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Pennant Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $118.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

