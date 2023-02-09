Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.25% of Quipt Home Medical worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

