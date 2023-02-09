Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

