Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Genesco worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

