Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of ProPetro worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.98 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

