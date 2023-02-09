Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

About Denbury

DEN opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

