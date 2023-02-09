Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Ladder Capital worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 459.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 122,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 86,341 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

