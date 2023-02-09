Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

