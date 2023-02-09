Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INNGet Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.