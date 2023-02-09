Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.88.

CLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

