Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BioNTech by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,285,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $141.15 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.