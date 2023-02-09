Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 3,502.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $791.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

