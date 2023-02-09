Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 156,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.8 %

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

