Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IE stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

