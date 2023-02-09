Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,343 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter’s by 342.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 184.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Carter’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

