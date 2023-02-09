Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 208,744 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13,278.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $97,424,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $9,144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 541,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

