Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,956 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Sally Beauty worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

