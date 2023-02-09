Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 67,516 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of A10 Networks worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 615.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 675.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 336,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Stock Down 4.5 %

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $740,069. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

