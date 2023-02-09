Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 681 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL opened at $1,898.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $986.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,108.23.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

