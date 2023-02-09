Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,704 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $172.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

