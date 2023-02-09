Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,866 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

TSEM opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

