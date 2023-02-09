Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 95.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 423,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Integer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Integer by 147.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

