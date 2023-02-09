Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chewy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -916.42, a P/E/G ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock worth $11,409,938 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

