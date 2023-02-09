Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.