Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 243.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,750 shares of company stock worth $2,028,609. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

