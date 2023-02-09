Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of James River Group worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

James River Group stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

