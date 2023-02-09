Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,881,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 343,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 285,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

PTGX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.11. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

