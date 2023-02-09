Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,229 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VSTO opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
