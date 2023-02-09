Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,271,960 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.08% of Venator Materials worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 127.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.89.

VNTR stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.74 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

