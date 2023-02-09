Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 144,725 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.