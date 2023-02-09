Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,632 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Arvinas worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $81.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.