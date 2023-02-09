Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,100 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Crocs worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Crocs by 419.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 100.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,786 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.