Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 259,363 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NLY stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

