Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,068 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of ATI worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

