Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,325 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Enova International worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

