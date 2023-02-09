Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,271 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Stepan worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Activity at Stepan

Stepan Stock Performance

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.