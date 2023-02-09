Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,762 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Rayonier by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,867,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,946,000 after buying an additional 148,609 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

RYN stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

