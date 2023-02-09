Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,079 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.