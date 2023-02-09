Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Avid Technology worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

