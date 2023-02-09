Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

