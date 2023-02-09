Scott Sheldon Sells 7,304 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $185.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

