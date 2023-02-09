Scott Sheldon Sells 7,304 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
ALGT opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $185.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.