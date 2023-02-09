Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,003,400.00 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Burville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.55 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.