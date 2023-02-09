Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Stock Performance

SENS opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 195.50% and a net margin of 1,450.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

