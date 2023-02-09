Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 366,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.69.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

