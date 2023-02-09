Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $237.50

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 507411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.88).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.65 million and a PE ratio of 366.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,330.09).

About Serica Energy

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.