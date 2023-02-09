Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $237.50

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 507411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.88).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.65 million and a PE ratio of 366.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,330.09).

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

