Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

