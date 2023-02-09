Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

