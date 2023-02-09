Simplex Trading LLC Invests $287,000 in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

