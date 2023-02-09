Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $323.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.07 and its 200 day moving average is $301.59. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

