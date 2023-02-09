Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 12,921 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $10,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $7,214,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

